Johnny Weir’s Sweet Words to Carole Baskin Following She stands out as Bisexual

She had been booted off”Dance with the Stars” previously in this summer, however, Carole Baskin is making headlines.

Carole simply disclosed she had been bisexual and also her”DWTS” co-star Johnny Weir shared a few words of support to its”Tiger King” celebrity.

Weir, who had been linked with his dancing partner Britt Stewart, informed”Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay Baskin never said while they had been on the series. He also added,”I am all for Carole alive her very best lifestyle and living her reality… Move Carole!”