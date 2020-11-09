Johnny Depp’s exit contributes to July 2022 launch date

Soon after apparating Johnny Depp in the franchise,” Warner Bros. has announced that Great Beasts 3 will discharge on July 15, 2022.

Potterheads are most likely to comprehend the mid-July launching date, watching as many Harry Potter films arrived during exactly the exact same window, such as Order of the Phoenix,” Half-Blood Prince, along with Death Hallows Part 2.

Johnny Depp lately took into his Instagram to show his death from the show, stating,”that I want to allow you to know I have been requested to step by Warner Bros. in my function as Grindelwald at Fantastic Beasts and now I’ve admired and agreed to this request.” You can check out his whole article below:

To now, Warner Bros. has yet to mention Depp’s substitute for its portion of Grindelwald. Many have floated the concept of Colin Farrell carrying up the villainous role, although this seems unlikely since he is busy playing Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin to get Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Depp’s passing from the great Beasts franchise was met with many different reactions, which range from calls for a party to rage on behalf of his own unwavering fans. Depp was labeled as a”wife-beater” within his connection with Aquaman celebrity Amber Heard, that also stands like a contentious figure after the UK court’s judgment.

Who do you believe ought to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald to get Fantastic Beasts 3? My vote is for Hannibal celebrity Mads Millelsen, although I feel like opportunities are slim for this fantasy casting. Let us hear your casting thoughts from the comments section below.