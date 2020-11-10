Johnny Depp to get whole salary for’Fantastic Beasts 3′ despite departure

Johnny Depp is defined to be compensated in total for its next Fantastic Beasts movie, despite being requested to measure.

The performer confirmed in an announcement that he will be no more be starring in the upcoming movie after Warner Bros. requested him to resign. The conclusion follows the dismissal of this celebrity’s defamation claims against sunlight, that called him a”wife-beater”.

A new report in The Hollywood Reporter has promised that Depp will nevertheless be paid for reprising his character since Gellert Grindelwald from the next movie, earning with his own eight-figure wage compared to co-stars Eddie Redmayne along with Jude Law.

“Warner Bros. would probably be on the hook for Depp’s entire salary, although he just had shot scene because creation started on September 20 at London,” the report reads. “Like most A-list celebrities, Depp had a so-called pay-or-play contract, that demands that he be completely paid whether the movie has been produced and even if it’s recast.”

It continued:”As is typical with celebrities of his degree, there was not any morality clause in his contract, despite the fact that it was rigged with every new instalment. Technically, Depp wasn’t dismissed by Warner Bros. but requested to resign. It’s uncertain what recourse it could have had when the celebrity refused”

Warner Bros. remarked on Depp’s death on November 6 at a statement, stating:”Johnny Depp will leave the great Beasts franchise. We invite Johnny for his work on the movies up to now. Excellent Beasts 3 is now in production, along with the part of Gellert Grindelwald is going to be recast. The movie will debut in theatres worldwide in the summertime of 2022.”

The movie is now set for an international release on July 15, 2022.