Johnny Depp to Get Full’Fantastic Beasts’ Salary After Firing

Despite being asked to resign from his Job from the franchise,” Johnny Depp’s Fantastic Beasts salary will Nevertheless Be paid from the Celebrity.

The Hollywood Reporter supported programs by Warner Bros. on Monday, November 9, to cover Depp his eight-figure wages because of a contractual arrangement.

Depp signed up a”pay-or-play contract,” which demands that he get a complete salary–no matter whether Fantastic Beasts 3 is his or her role will get recast. Even the 57-year old celebrity reportedly filmed just 1 scene to its Harry Potter prequel prior to being requested to resign his character in Warner Bros. about November 6, after a decreasing verdict on a libel lawsuit against U.K. paper The Sun to get a 2018 post that described him as a”wife-beater” throughout his marriage into now-ex Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum played the Use of Grindelwald from the Amazing Beasts franchise because 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to See Them. He later reprised his function 2018’s Great Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and has been set to celebrity at the franchise’s coming next episode, coming in July 2022. THR affirms Warner Bros. plans to recast Depp’s function in the movie, and explained the media conglomerate didn’t formally”firing” Depp. Instead, they requested the performer to resign, which he disclosed he consented to at a protracted message contributed with Instagram about November 6.

“In light of current events, I’d love to create the next brief announcement,” Depp started his message to enthusiasts. “Primarily, I want to thank everyone who’s gifted me with their loyalty and support. I’ve been humbled and moved from the many messages of concern and love, especially during the past couple of days,” he wrote, prior to announcing his resignation in the wonderful Beasts franchise.

He affirmed,”that I want to allow you to know I have been requested to step by Warner Bros. in my function since Grindelwald at Fantastic Beasts and now I’ve admired and agreed to this request.”

Depp additionally dealt with the judge’s judgment in the U.K., which discovered paper the Sun’s announcement that the celebrity had been a”wife-beater” to become”substantially correct.”

“The surreal conclusion of this court at the U.K. won’t change my struggle to tell the facts and that I affirm that I intend to appeal,” the Oscar nominee composed. “My resolve stays strong and I mean to demonstrate that the allegations against me are untrue. My entire life and livelihood won’t be defined via this instant in time. Thanks for reading”