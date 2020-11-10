Johnny Depp might be departing the Potter-verse, but you believe he is leaving with a monster of a pay check ! )

In case you missed this Depp was fired out of his function at Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 after dropping his libel lawsuit against sunlight for punishes him a”wife-beater.” We suspect Warner Bros determined the verdict was that the determining factor on if the actor had been seen as an outsider from the general people?

But, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar nominee is going to get his complete eight-figure salary! )

That is at least 10 million. )

Innerestingly, the socket noted Amber Heard‘s ex had shot one scene because creation in London started on September 20, however due to his own”pay-or-play contract” he managed to snag his entire salary, whether the movie was created or recast. Also of note, Depp’s deal hadn’t any”morality clause” — even a huge deal if you believe something dreadful might come from you forcing a studio to get rid of you.

The legal procedure: it could be a boon or a curse, depending upon the week!

Connected: Sia Comes Down Hard Against Amber According To Johnny Abuse Proof!

As we mentioned the 57-year old, whose portrayal of all Gellert Grindelwald at the Harry Potter spinoff was contentious because his casting was declared, has been the first to break the news of his shooting in an announcement on Instagram. Warner Bros affirmed Depp’s death in their very own announcement, showing that the job would be recast.

Without doubt many will be disappointed that Depp has to depart this magical production using a golden parachute, however, we’ve got a feeling that this is going to be the final major pay he receives for a little while.

What can YOU consider Johnny’s shooting and ridiculous cash??

[Image via Warner Bros.]