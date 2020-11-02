Johnny Depp loses ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun

Britain’s High Court has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel action against the person who owns the Sun tabloid over allegations he had been an”wife beater”.

At a judgment Monday, Justice Andrew Nicol stated Depp has”not triumphed in his actions for libel.”

Although Nicol stated Depp had”demonstrated the essential elements of the cause of action in libel,” that the defendants had revealed that”exactly what they printed from the sense that I have held the phrases to endure was substantially correct.”

Depp resisted News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and also the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, within an April 2018 post that accused him of attacking his wife Amber Heard.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, Heard’s U.S. counselor, said in an announcement that the verdict was”not a surprise” for anybody who followed the trial at the summertime.

“Very soon, we’ll be introducing even more rigorous evidence in the usa,” she explained.

Camera IconIn a judgment Monday, Justice Andrew Nicol stated Depp has”not triumphed in his actions for libel.” Charge: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Pictures for ZFF

Depp can be suing Heard for about $ 50 million in Virginia within a Washington Post story about domestic violence. The trial is supposed to be held annually.

Both Depp and Heard spent a few days in the witness box through the fast-track trial in July, providing irreconcilable account of the explosive relationship. The group met on the collection of 2011 humor”The Rum Diary” and wed in Los Angeles at 2015. They split the next season and divorced from 2017.

Heard, 34, hailed as the primary witness for the offender, stating Depp turned into a savage alter ego he called the”Dragon” once under the effect of drugs and alcohol.

She alleged 14 different events involving 2013 and 2016 where he struck, slapped and pushed her, then pulled her hair and threw bottles . The alleged assaults took place in hot tub settings such as the few luxury penthouse, Depp’s private island in the Bahamas along with also an executive jet.

Camera IconDepp can also be suing Heard for about $ 50 million in Virginia within a Washington Post story about domestic violence. Charge: Frank Augstein/AP

Depp, 57, branded the allegations”ill” and a”hoax” and maintained Heard was the aggressor throughout their connection. He maintained that Heard hit on him severing the tip of his hands using a pitched vodka bottle during an altercation at Australia during filming using a”Pirates of the Caribbean” film.

Depp confessed heavy drug usage, stating he took cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and magic mushrooms, also became hooked on opioid painkillers. However he denied the medication made him more violent.

“I’m not a violent individual, particularly with girls,” he explained.

Camera IconDepp, 57, branded the allegations”ill” and a”hoax” and maintained Heard was the aggressor throughout their connection. Charge: Andreas Rentz/Getty Pictures for ZFF

Heard insisted she had been telling the facts and stated she’d talked out reluctantly.

“What girl has benefited from being a victim of domestic violence?” She asked .

Depp’s attorney, David Sherborne, accused Heard of erroneously occupying the mantle of this #MeToo movement and also called her”a completely unreliable witness and honestly a compulsive liar.”

either side provided testimony from friends and former workers to rear their version of events, and also the judge should choose which accounts is more plausible.

The decision is a major blow , also fiscally, to Depp.

“The Declaration of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are irrevocably,” said Mark Stephens, a media attorney in the law firm Howard Kennedy, before their verdict.

“I believe that it’s going to last, since those wins in this situation, the manner by which this situation was introduced, the problems that came up, especially around gendered demonstration of this scenario, I believe that is likely to be analyzed for a long time to come”