Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case, Judge Rules He’s Assaulted Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp dropped his libel case against Britain’s The Sun newspaper as soon as they called him a”wife beater” at 2018, following a tumultuous affair with ex-wife Amber Heard, Us Weekly supported on Monday, November 2.

Judge Andrew Nicol in the Royal Courts of Justice in London dominated the book’s allegation has been”substantially accurate,” according to court records obtained by Us Weekly. Inside his 129-page ruling, Nicol also wrote that there was adequate proof which the Pirates of the Caribbean celebrity, 57,’d assaulted Heard, 34, at least 12 of those 14 instances she promised that he did.

“I take her proof of the character of the assaults he committed to her. They have to have been frightful,” the judge wrote. “I take that Mr. Depp place her in fear of her own life ”

Nicol additionally said that Heard’s allegations”have had an adverse impact on her career as a performer and activist.” Formerly, the actress said that she had been”exposed to a campaign of targeted internet misuse on interpersonal websites in addition to internet petitions calling [her] to be eliminated from any upcoming sequel to both Aquaman and out of [her] institution with L’Oréal,” based on her witness statement from March.

Heard alleged that Depp struck her several occasions. He denied the allegations and accused of having struck him. While talking to the courtroom, Heard recognized this 2015 episode and explained that she was shielding her sister, Whitney Heard, asserting her ex attempted to push Whitney down a flight of stairs.

Depp and Heard initially fulfilled in 2009 about the group of The Rum Diary and also tied the knot at 2015. She filed for divorce 2016 and got a temporary restraining order from the celebrities that was finally dropped. Following their divorce had been finalized in 2017, Heard given the $7 billion settlement to different charities.

After Judge Nichol’s judgment, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, informed the New York Times that ruling has been”no surprise” and she is”dedicated to getting justice” at the USA, in which Heard and Depp have been put to appear in court within a Washington Post op-ed she composed in December 2018. In a statement to Reuters, Depp’s British law business, Schillings, known as the conclusion”as significant as it’s bewildering.”

“The decision is so faulty that it’d be absurd for Mr. Depp to not appeal that decision,” the announcement read.

Should you or somebody you know is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1800-799-7233 for private assistance.