Johnny Depp and the City of Lies crew member who claimed that the actor punched him had reached a settlement

In connection with an alleged attack on a crew member while filming his 2018 crime thriller, City of Lies, Johnny Depp has resolved a lawsuit.

Depp and Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager who worked with the actor on production, reportedly negotiated a deal just weeks before they were scheduled to have a civil trial in Los Angeles on July 25.

Judge Holly J. Fujie decided to postpone the scheduled trial until January 5 of next year because Depp, 59, and Brooks resolved the lawsuit on Monday. The complaint will be dropped if Depp complies, even though the document did not make clear what Depp must do specifically to uphold his end of the bargain.

On April 13, 2017, there was allegedly a fight between Depp and Brooks.

In court records obtained by PEOPLE in July 2018, Brooks said the actor became irate when Brooks told him they only had one more shot while filming a scene for City of Lies, and Brooks claimed the cop then threatened him. Brooks then allegedly sought out an LAPD officer for protection.

According to Brooks’ complaint, Depp pursued him and allegedly hit him twice in the ribs after yelling, “What the hell are you? You don’t have the right to instruct me.”

Then, after Brooks didn’t retaliate to the punches, Brooks claimed in the complaint that Depp told him he’d pay him “$100,000 to punch me in the face right now” The location manager allegedly stated that Depp’s bodyguards eventually escorted him off the scene.

Depp’s settlement comes almost two months after his well-publicized defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard over her 2018 op-ed regarding coming forward with domestic abuse charges.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, but Heard will only be required to pay $10.35 million since Virginia has a cap on punitive penalties (the judge reduced the amount).

