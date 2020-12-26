John Travolta Shares Video of Young children on First Christmas Just after Kelly Preston’s Demise

The actor captioned the clip, “Merry Christmas from the Travolta relatives!🎄”

John Travolta shared an adorable movie of his kids to rejoice Christmas.

Having to his Instagram on Friday, the 66-calendar year-aged actor posted the clip showcasing daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10, wishing every person a joyful holiday break.

“Say merry Xmas, Ella,” John can be read indicating. Ella then waves in advance of the camera pans to Ben savoring some festive treats.

The social media share marks John’s to start with Christmas considering the fact that the death of his wife Kelly Preston, who handed absent at the age of 57 from breast most cancers in July.

On Thanksgiving, John shared a video clip to demonstrate his appreciation for the guidance he obtained right after the actress’ death.

“I want to acquire this instant to thank each and each one of you for supporting me in these kinds of an extraordinary way this yr,” he claimed on his Instagram as his eyes loaded with tears. “Delighted Thanksgiving and often love.”

At the time of Kelly’s passing, John shared yet another psychological concept on social media.

“It is with a incredibly weighty heart that I tell you that my stunning wife Kelly has missing her two-12 months battle with breast cancer,” he wrote. “She fought a courageous battle with the like and aid of so numerous.”

“My relatives and I will eternally be grateful to her physicians and nurses at MD Anderson Most cancers Heart, all the health care facilities that have aided, as nicely as her several friends and loved kinds who have been by her aspect,” he continued. “Kelly’s appreciate and lifestyle will often be remembered.”

Ella paid out tribute at the time as well, publishing, “Anyone who is blessed enough to have identified you or to have at any time been in your presence will concur that you have a glow and a mild that by no means ceases to glow and that will make everyone around you feel promptly joyful.”

“Thank you for your enable and thank you for earning this planet a improved location,” she ongoing. “You have designed life so gorgeous and I know you will keep on to do so generally. I really like you so much mama.”

John and Kelly satisfied although filming 1989’s “The Industry experts” and married in 1991. Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.