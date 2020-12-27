John Travolta celebrates to start with Christmas without the need of late spouse Kelly Preston as he shares sweet video clip of young ones Ella and Ben

JOHN Travolta marked his very first Christmas without having late wife Kelly Preston with a intimate celebration with his youngsters.

The motion picture star shared a sweet video clip of daughter Ella, 20, and son Ben, 10, savoring the holidays.

John shared a video clip of his children wishing followers a Merry Christmas in entrance of the Xmas tree.

He captioned the sweet clip: “Merry Xmas from the Travolta family!”

This is the family’s very first holiday break period with out Kelly, who lost her struggle with breast most cancers in July.

John and Kelly were married for 19 decades before the 57-12 months-old’s tragic death.

Past month John confirmed his appreciation for his followers in an Instagram video clip.

The psychological actor said: “I just want to choose this instant to thank just about every and each a person of you for supporting me in this kind of an amazing way this 12 months.

“Delighted Thanksgiving and often enjoy.”

John declared Kelly’s dying in an Instagram post, producing: “It is with a quite hefty heart that I notify you that my gorgeous wife Kelly has dropped her two-12 months battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the really like and support of so quite a few.”

He later shared a video clip of himself dancing with his daughter Ella, 20, to honor of his late spouse captioned: “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. Just one of Kelly’s beloved issues, dancing with me.”

Before this month, he celebrated Kelly’s birthday by sharing a image of the few on their marriage day, as perfectly as a photograph of his dad and mom tying the knot.

John captioned the touching tribute: “Delighted Birthday hon! I located this picture of my mother and dad‘s wedding. It was good to see ours alongside theirs. All my really like, John.”

John also missing his nephew, Sam, on September 23 at dwelling in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, according to an on the web obituary.

Sam Jr’s substantial faculty friend Nick Mavrostomos, a chiropractor centered in Bedminster, New Jersey, told The Solar: “He will be considerably missed, but he will often be with us.