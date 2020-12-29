John Terry tells furious enthusiast Chelsea defender Christensen ‘should have got up’ after Grealish collision in Villa attract

JOHN TERRY told a furious lover Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen ‘should have acquired up’ following his collision with Jack Grealish on Monday.

The pair arrived collectively early in the 2nd half at Stamford Bridge with enjoy authorized to carry on despite the Danish worldwide staying down harm.

Just before the ball went out all over again, Anwar El Ghazi volleyed household coolly at the back article from Matty Cash’s cross to equalise for Villa.

The aim proved to be vital as Dean Smith’s facet held on for a place, which means Chelsea have just 1 gain in their previous six matches.

And Smith’s assistant Terry – a legend at Stamford Bridge – hit out at his previous staff-mate and Blues centre-again Christensen, 24.

Sharing a movie taken from the pitch within an empty stadium, Terry wrote on Instagram: “Great to be back again at the Bridge tonight @chelseafc.

“A further great functionality in the space of 48 hours from the boys @avfcofficial. Relaxation & Get better now for our up coming sport. @elghazi21”

1 fuming enthusiast commented: “You’d have been raging at that equaliser John. The sporting facet of this recreation has disappeared.”

But Terry, 40, designed his emotions obvious, just replying: “He ought to have acquired up.”

The response has been given more than 2,450 likes as Terry’s followers savored their hero’s honesty.

Former Leading League referee Mark Clattenburg believed the suitable conclusion was made about the Grealish-Christensen tangle with both of those players catching every single other.

He told Amazon Primary Online video: “Jack Grealish performs it off with his right foot and Christensen comes throughout to consider to block him.

“Grealish does capture him with his still left foot but Christensen’s again leg also catches Grealish.

“I assume both of those of them appear collectively, hence [I’d say] ‘play on’. I’d say ‘play on’ is the proper consequence.”

