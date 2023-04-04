John Stamos Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Revealed!

John Phillip Stamos is a musician and actor from the United States. First recognized for his contract role as Blackie Parrish on the ABC television soap opera General Hospital, for which he was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, he has since appeared in other films and television series.

John Stamos Plastic Surgery

John Stamos disclosed that he had elective surgery to repair his trigger finger and is currently healing.

The “Full House” actor shared a photo of himself in full surgical attire, including a hair net, purple gown, and black face mask, to inform his fans that he had the “quick” surgery performed.

“Damn you #Triggerfinger! “On Friday, I had a brief elective treatment — In and out,” Stamos captioned the shot. “Thank you to the excellent physicians and nurses for taking such fantastic care of me. I’ll be playing the drums in no time. I appreciate the good wishes. Xo.”

Stamos also included a close-up photograph of his hand with faded ink on the fingertips and a huge white bandage covering his palm.

According to the Mayo Clinic, trigger finger, also known as stenosing tenosynovitis, is a disorder in which your fingers get trapped in a bent posture. Sadly for Stamos, this condition is widespread among persons whose jobs or hobbies require repetitive grasping, such as playing the guitar or drums.

It is unknown which operation Stamos received, but according to the Mayo Clinic, surgical treatment often involves a small incision at the base of the affected fingers, through which the doctor can cut open the constricted tendon sheath.

Personal Life

In the Late 1990s, John Stamos Was Married to Rebecca Romijn

John was previously married to model and actress Rebecca Romijn before he met Caitlin McHugh. After meeting in 1994 at Victoria’s Secret fashion show where she was modeling, the couple began dating. They tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel on September 19, 1998.

In August of 2004, after six years of marriage, John filed for divorce. According to People, rumors circulated that John desired children but Rebecca does not. Rebecca did have children with her current spouse, Jerry O’Connell.

John remained Unmarried for Several Years Before Remarrying

Prior to settling down with the actress Caitlin McHugh, John was a known bachelor. Caitlin met John on the Fuller House set, where she had gone to observe her roommate filming an episode.

The two had a second encounter that would eventually develop. “I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She responded, “No…” This is the reason I love her, he told People. “She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t considered you twice.'”

After two years of dating, John popped the question in October 2017 at Disneyland. Lara Spencer of Good Morning America wrote, “In a video, he compiled some of the most romantic scenes from Disney and Pixar animation.” Then he concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid telling John, “Just ask the girl.”

In an endearing tribute to his now 3-year-old son, John posted bathtime selfies with Billy. “I cannot express the extent of my affection for this little boy. Son, happy birthday! What I would be without you, only God knows,” he wrote.

Since his ‘Full House’ days, John Stamos has amassed a considerable fortune. Since his most famous role as Uncle Jesse on the classic sitcom Full House, which he reprised in the Netflix spinoff series Fuller House, John’s career has not slowed down. He is a prominent actor, musician, and producer who has been on Broadway and in television shows including You.

The couple tied the knot in February 2018. Recently, Caitlin expressed her love for her hubby on Instagram. “It feels simultaneous like yesterday and eons ago,” she captioned a snapshot of their wedding. “The past three years have been filled with excitement. I am extremely fortunate to be on the wildest ride into the bush with you. I adore the expression on your face as we signed the marriage certificate, and this is one of my favorite wedding images. Happy wedding anniversary!”

John and Caitlin Did Not Delay Having Children

A couple of months after announcing their engagement, John turned to Instagram once more to announce that Caitlin was expecting their first child. A few months later, the Fuller House actress gave birth to a son called William Christopher “Billy” Stamos, after John’s father. “From now on, my wife and son will always be the best parts of me,” he posted on Instagram.

