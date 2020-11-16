John Oliver informs 2020 to”get fucked” in closing show of this year

John Oliver has granted his blistering evaluation of 2020, telling it to”get fucked” within his closing series of this year.

The TV host emphasized the year’s”parade of distress”, for example, coronavirus outbreak, ” the Australian wildfires and mass inflation, at the most recent incident of Last Week Tonight.

He noticed that the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in addition to movies of police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd’s passing.

“2020 was completely horrible and I truly hope next year will be greater, but the fact is [that] what happens next is up to us,” Oliver explained.