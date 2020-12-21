John Mulaney enters rehab for drug and alcohol abuse

Actor and comic John Mulaney has entered rehab seeking treatment method for cocaine and alcohol abuse, according to stories.

Page Six claimed that Mulaney experienced checked into a facility in Pennsylvania for 60 times, which People claims it has “confirmed”.

A resource told Page 6: “John’s friends and family members are delighted that he’s last but not least having some enable and concentrating on his overall health.

“His enthusiasts know he’s struggled in the previous with sobriety, he has talked about it overtly. However he has struggled once more through the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not battling in opposition to rehab.”

Mulaney, who has worked on Saturday Night Dwell and Large Mouth among the other reveals, has been open up about his concerns with habit in the previous.

He told Esquire in 2019 that he started ingesting at the age of 13. “I drank for consideration,” he claimed. “I was truly outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was ingesting, and I was hilarious yet again.