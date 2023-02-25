The Magic Voice Of Football: John Motson’s Net Worth

John Walker Motson OBE was an English football commentator who lived from 10 July 1945 until 23 February 2023. Starting as a BBC television analyst in 1971, he has covered over 2000 games on television and radio. Motson was the BBC’s dominating football commentator from the late 1970s until 2008, except in the mid-1990s. Motson reportedly “battled horizontal sleet showers ahead of Wycombe Wanderers’ FA Cup clash with Peterborough United” in December 1990. Also, he frequently wore a sheepskin coat throughout the winter months. These coats became Motson’s signature style, quickly identifying him to his audience.

John Motson’s net worth

John Motson is quite well-known and successful. You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for John Motson Net Worth. According to our most recent study, John Motson’s net worth is projected to be $5 million. John Motson was 77 years old when he died (at the time of his death). He was born under the Cancer zodiac sign.

John has accomplished some things over his career. If you like John Motson, keep reading to learn more about him. He has earned enormous recognition and a large fan base. As previously stated, John was born in Salford, United Kingdom. John Motson was a British citizen. If a person excels in their chosen job, their nationality might make their country proud. When someone becomes famous, their ethnicity is frequently associated with their name.

Motson’s early life

Motson was born in Salford, England, to a Methodist pastor father. He was christened in Boston, Lincolnshire, and spent his boyhood vacations there. As a child, he was a fan of Boston United, recalling the club’s FA Cup victory over Derby County in 1955. He attended Culford School in Bury St Edmunds.

Culford is a public school where football was usually looked upon at the time; the main sports for students were rugby union, field hockey, and cricket. Motson began his career as a newspaper reporter in Chipping Barnet in 1963. Also, he began covering football for the Sheffield Morning Telegraph in 1967 and 1968.

John Motson’s career

Motson joined the BBC as a sports presenter on Radio 2 in 1968. In December 1969, he provided radio commentary for a football match between Everton and Derby County. Also, in October 1971, he debuted as a regular commentator on the BBC television show Match of the Day, commenting on a 0-0 tie between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Motson had what he later characterised as his “big break” on 5 February 1972, when he was assigned to cover an FA Cup replay between Hereford United and Newcastle United for Match of the Day. Newcastle was supposed to win handily. Also, Hereford shocked everyone. As Ronnie Radford scored the equaliser, Motson said, “Wow, what a goal! Radford is the winner.

John’s personal life

Motson married Anne Jobling in 1976. They had one son, Frederick, and lived in Little Brickhill, Buckinghamshire (born in 1986). He declared his support for Barnet in 2012. Motson was the topic of This Is Your Life in 1996 when Michael Aspel surprised him at a charity event. He also appeared on the BBC Radio 4 biographical show Great Lives in 2007, in which he picked Brian Clough as his “great life”. On May 19, 2018, BBC Two honoured Motson’s career with three unique programmes: Motty Mastermind, Motty – The Man Behind the Sheepskin, and Countdown to the Complete Motty.