John Lennon David Bowie: Were being David and John buddies? Did they function with each other? | Music | Entertainment

“As an alternative, David was sitting down on the floor with an art pad and a charcoal and he was sketching things and he was entirely ignoring Lennon.

“So, right after about two several hours of that, he [John] eventually said to David, ‘Rip that pad in 50 % and give me a few sheets. I want to draw you.’

“So David stated, ‘Oh, that’s a superior idea’, and he at last opened up. So John began creating caricatures of David, and David began performing the exact same of John and they retained swapping them and then they begun laughing and that broke the ice.”

David and John ongoing to be fantastic friends, and on tour in 1983 David carried out Envision, prior to which he spoke of his friendship with the Beatles star.