John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Attract Their Children to Drive-In Premiere of’Jingle Jangle’!

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Bring Their Kids to Drive-In Premiere of ‘Jingle Jangle’!

The Legends are loving a family night out in the movies! )

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attracted their children Luna, 4, also Miles, two, into the drive-in premiere of all Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Friday night (November 13) in The Grove in Los Angeles.

Luna and Miles looked adorable in their pajamas as they sat at the trunk of the car when viewing the brand new Christmas film, which will be readily available for loading Netflix today.

John functions as an executive producer in Jingle Jangle, that celebrities Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Crucial , Madalen Mills, Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose. You may have a look at the preview.

Just past weekend, even John and Chrissy hit the streets of West Hollywood to observe Joe Biden winning the election together with fans! )

