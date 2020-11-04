John Legend Blasts Kanye West: He Is From The Sunken Area!!

John Legend has spoken against rappers who encourage Donald Trump, telling them of being at”the submerged location.”

“Many people today visit the meanness, the analysis, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they confuse it for power, a sort of jagged masculinity,” Legend said Monday night. “Many people today view his greed and they even confuse it to be good at business.”

He continued,”A few of the former preferred rappers are taken in by those lies. I believe they have even found a brand new super set. It is called the Sunken Place. Trump’s Platinum Strategy for Black people isn’t but fool’s goldbecause you can not charge on a phrase he says,” Legend said.

“Request the pupils of Trump University. Request every one the builders he stiffed. Request folks his charity was designed to aid before it had been closed down to being a fraud. Ask all of the Brown and Black Americans that are perishing against this virus and dropping their jobs under his opinion,” he continued.

“The president is not powerful. He is a coward. Along with his profession in business and in government was failure after failure after failure. We are in need of a president can trust”