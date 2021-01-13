John Legend apologises for ‘elevating’ former prosecutor

John Legend has apologised for earlier ‘elevating’ previous prosecutor Adam Foss, as he’s now less than investigation for sexual assault.

The All Of Me hitmaker apologised to all the women Foss has allegedly ‘harmed’ and claimed the former prosecutor utilised his affiliation to ‘gain credibility’.

Legend wrote on Twitter: ‘In 2015 we (my org @freeamerica, @tystiklorius and I) served elevate Adam John Foss and the notion of progressive prosecutors. I later uncovered that he applied his platform to harm females.

‘He employed my title and association to get reliability, and even though we are fully commited to a earth where people’s life are not outlined by their mistakes, it is unacceptable to use one’s electric power and impact to harm ladies.

‘We are so sorry to all of the girls he has harmed.’

In 2015, Legend and his organisation Free The united states, which works to conclusion mass incarceration, worked on a public consciousness campaign about prison prosecutors.

Foss was one of the ‘progressive prosecutors’ the marketing campaign shone a mild on.

Considering that, Foss has been accused of sexual assault by several ladies. He has denied the allegations.

In November, District Lawyer Rachael Rollins shared a lengthy statement on social media and mentioned an outside legislation agency experienced been retained to investigate the statements.

She included on social media: ‘I am informed of and troubled by the allegations that a former SCDAO employee engaged in behaviour that was possibly inappropriate, an abuse of his authority, unethical or unlawful. Each allegation will be investigated reasonably and totally.’

Foss shared a assertion, telling WBUR News: ‘I have seen social media posts alleging poor perform in my past.

‘I recognise that some of my callous and insensitive conduct has caused many individuals anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations [sic].

John Legend



‘With respect to District Lawyer Rachael Rollins’ the latest statement referencing a pending investigation, I do not would like to compromise that process by commenting even more.

‘In addition, this is a far more acceptable time for me to pay attention than to discuss.’

