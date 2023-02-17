Breaking the Stigma: John Fetterman Seeks Help for Depression

Pennsylvania and Washington According to a statement from his office, Sen. John Fetterman admitted himself into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Wednesday night to undergo treatment for severe depression.

The senator’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said that Fetterman’s melancholy, which he has had “off and on throughout his life,” had been worse recently.

“Dr. Brian P. Monahan, Attending Physician of the United States Congress, examined John on Monday. Dr. Monahan suggested hospitalization at Walter Reed yesterday. John concurred, and he is voluntarily undergoing therapy “said Jentleson. The Walter Reed medical staff examined John and informed us that he is receiving the treatment he needs and will soon return to normal.

John Fetterman Got Admiration on Twitter for His Decision

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Fetterman, commended her husband for asking for assistance.

There is probably no one who wants to talk about his own health less than John after everything he’s been through in the past year, she tweeted. I’m really proud of him for asking for assistance and receiving the necessary treatment.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, said he was hospitalized for depression in 2010, and the Fetterman office’s revelation may have sparked a wider discussion about mental health.

“On Twitter, he said, “I commend Senator John Fetterman for openly getting therapy at Walter Reed for depression. Without mental health care, I might not even be alive, let alone in Congress. You have the support of millions of people, senator.”

In November, Democrat Fetterman won a vital Senate seat that was essential to the party’s ability to keep its majority. He was sent to the hospital last week after experiencing dizziness while at a Democratic conference in Washington, D.C. He was released on Friday, two days later.

The Senate candidate Fetterman, 53, underwent surgery to install a pacemaker after suffering a stroke in May of last year. Testing done when he was in George Washington University Hospital last week, according to his office, ruled out a fresh stroke and revealed no signs of seizures.

During his campaign against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, who frequently questioned Fetterman’s fitness for office, his health became a key topic. In a statement published in October, Fetterman’s physicians declared that he had “no work limitations and may perform full duty in public service.”

With less than two months in office, Fetterman has made public comments regarding his recovery from the stroke, which he said: “didn’t come out of nowhere.”

In a statement from June, he claimed, “I almost died.”

In an October discussion with Oz, Fetterman confessed to utilizing a closed-captioning system to read questions.

According to the New York Times, the Senate sergeant-at-arms set up a live audio-to-text transcription for his committees and had a monitor with closed-captioning put at Fetterman’s desk in the Senate chamber.

His Last Hospitalization Also Garnered Support When Made Public

Once Fetterman’s hospitalization was made public, some of his coworkers sent him good wishes.

Charles Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, expressed his happiness that Fetterman is getting assistance.

He stated on Twitter that “Millions of Americans, like John, deal with depression every day.” “I’m eagerly anticipating his soon-to-arrive return to the Senate. I’m sending John, Gisele, and their family my love and support.”

Democratic senator from Illinois Richard Durbin shared the same opinion.

“That [Fetterman] is receiving treatment at this time makes me happy. It’s critical to look after your mental health, and it takes tremendous courage to ask for assistance when you do. John, I’m here for you “Tweeted he.

New York Democrat Rep. Yvette Clarke said she is “proud” of the senator for receiving therapy.

She stated in a tweet that “Senator Fetterman showed only strength with his choice.” “People from all areas of life are impacted by the mental health crisis America is currently facing, but we can overcome it together. We are praying for John and are very proud of him for receiving the care he requires.”