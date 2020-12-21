John Daly performs together with son with followers going wild above comparable golfing swing to father ‘but better’ in PNC Championship

JOHN DALY performed alongside his son and admirers were being heading wild around his golf swing at the PNC Championship.

Tiny John Daly stole the limelight with his performance during the event.

Daly’s 16-year-outdated son has been touted for a huge upcoming and the supporters were lapping up his golfing swing at the team party at The Ritz-Carlton Golfing Club in Florida.

‘Wild Thing’ was acknowledged for his ferocious power off the tee and Minor John seems to have created a equivalent swing.

The teenager won the Global Junior Golf Tour’s Tumble Kickoff function in September.

And Tiny John seems to be heading for a major foreseeable future if his efficiency at the PNC Championship is just about anything to go by.

Two-time important champion Daly was renowned as just one of the most entertaining golfers in the earth and his son seems to have the expertise and swing to observe in his footsteps.

The event has presented a media frenzy with Tiger Woods teaming up together with his 11-year-old son Charlie.

And the Woods workforce delighted supporters immediately after Charlie reproduced Tiger’s trademark fist bump just after holing a putt.

Charlie also developed a sensational eagle on Saturday, hitting a 5-wood 175 yards to in four feet of the hole.