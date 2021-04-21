John Cameron Mitchell Joins “Joe Exotic”

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” creator/star John Cameron Mitchell has been cast as the Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel, the Tiger King himself, in the “Joe Exotic” limited series for NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

The series is based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name hosted and reported by Robert Moor. The series follows the larger-than-life zoo owner in Oklahoma who loses himself in his hatred for Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon).

The real-life story was the subject of a highly popular Netflix series a year ago. Etan Frankel serves as writer and executive producer of the new take. In a statement, Mitchell says:

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero. Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world.”

Mitchell has become a recurring guest star on numerous series in the past decade including “The Good Fight,” “Shrill,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Vinyl” and “Girls”.

Source: TV Line