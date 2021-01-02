John Bishop Joins “Health care provider Who” Solid

Actor and comic John Bishop (“Skins,” “Fearless”) has joined the solid of the future thirteenth year of “Doctor Who” for The BBC.

Bishop will participate in Dan, a gentleman who quickly find out there’s more to the universe than he could at any time believe that as he joins The Health care provider (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill).

Bishop replaces the outgoing Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, both of those of whom had been verified to depart the sequence several months ago – the pair exited as section of this year’s getaway specific.

Shooting on the new operate started in November and will premiere later in 2021.

Supply: BBC The usa