John Bishop joins Doctor Who cast as Time Lord’s most recent companion, it was declared yesterday

Comic John Bishop has joined the cast of Medical professional Who as the Time Lord’s most up-to-date companion, it was announced yesterday.

The Scouse stand-up, 54, will engage in newcomer Dan for the impending collection, signing up for Jodie Whittaker as the Physician and Mandip Gill as sidekick Yaz.

6

6

John has previously starting off filming with the cast, capturing scenes in November, and will make his very first visual appeal when sequence 13 kicks off on BBC One particular afterwards this 12 months.

John, who has been battling Covid above Xmas with wife Melanie, explained to how it was a desire come genuine to join the hit demonstrate.

He said: “If I could convey to my more youthful self that a person day I would be questioned to phase on board the Tardis, I would by no means have believed it.

“It’s an absolute dream appear true to be signing up for Medical professional Who and I could not want for superior business than Jodie and Mandip.”

6

Head writer Chris Chibnall unveiled that plans to cast John began right before the initial lockdown.

The character of Dan was also penned exclusively for him.

He reported: “Oh, we’ve had to preserve this one particular solution for a very long, extended time.

“Our discussions commenced with John even before the pandemic strike. The character of Dan was crafted for him, and it is a joy to have him aboard the Tardis.”

6

6

Matt Strevens, govt producer of BBC Studios, additional: “We’ve been possessing a lot of fun on established presently.

“We just can’t hold out for you to satisfy Dan when the show returns later this calendar year.”

6

LOCKCLOWNS Badly behaved stars awarded in Bizarre’s 2020 New Year’s Dishonours List Unique I am A CELEB-Lady I’m A Celeb’s Lady Colin Campbell in talks for reality display established in castle Distinctive MAYA’S STORMZY XMAS Maya Jama & Stormzy secretly celebrated Xmas with each other at her household FROM RUSSIA WITH Love C4’s The Terrific set to shock viewers with entire nudity sexual intercourse scenes Property, JAMES? James Corden hints he will quit US & Late Late Present following turning into homesick Distinctive KYLIE’S LIPA-SYNCHED Dua Lipa & Kylie Minogue releasing new model of Authentic Groove for NYE

Doctor Who arrived back to our screens previous evening for the to start with time in practically a yr with an episode titled Revolution of the Daleks.

The New Yr specific saw actor and singer John Barrowman return as Captain Jack Harkness.

It also observed the departure of game present host Bradley Walsh, who performed Graham O’Brien, and Tosin Cole, who was Ryan Sinclair.

Received a story? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected] isles