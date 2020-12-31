John Bishop claims he and spouse ‘getting a little stronger’ amid Covid

John Bishop has thanked enthusiasts for their well-needs immediately after he and his wife tested favourable for coronavirus, reassuring them that they are obtaining much better each and every working day.

The comedian, 54, up-to-date followers on Twitter, creating: ‘Thank you for all the messages of guidance pertaining to my the latest good Covid check.

‘I have been overwhelmed and moved by the sum of messages privately and publicly. Each and every day we are getting a minor more robust and I will be again at do the job in Jan. Continue to keep protected and Joyful New Calendar year John x’.

It arrives soon after John revealed he and his wife Melanie experienced analyzed positive for coronavirus on Xmas Day and ended up remaining feeling ‘flattened’ by the virus.

Sharing an picture of the optimistic exam result, he wrote: ‘This arrived by means of on Christmas Working day.

‘This is the worst sickness I have ever experienced, debilitating problems, muscle joint and even skin discomfort, dizziness, nausea, no hunger, extremely persistent exhaustion .

‘My wife and I are in shape non people who smoke and it’s flattened us. I don’t wish this on any individual.

‘I know data recommend a 99.9% survival level but that doesn’t signify I would wish this practical experience on any one. Continue to keep Harmless.’

His mates and supporters took to social media to would like him and his family members nicely, with Jamie Redknapp writing: ‘Hope all alright bish’ although Romesh Ranganathan additional: ‘Get properly before long Bish.’

Gordon Ramsay told him: ‘Stand powerful my friend’, and Paddy McGuinness wrote: ‘Hope you and Mel are equally acquiring far better every working day pal. Hundreds of like to the loved ones.’

More: John Bishop



It will come following the full of England apart from the Scilly Isles were being put into tier a few or 4 restrictions as scenarios of coronavirus carry on to soar.

Individuals have also been warned to stay in alternatively of conference up with friends for New Year’s Eve or confront a £200 fantastic in an exertion to control the distribute of the virus.

