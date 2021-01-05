Joe Swash refuses to deny that he is Blob in The Masked Singer just after Stacey Solomon is inundated with concerns

JOE Swash laughed off speculation he is the Blob in The Masked Singer – but refused to deny that he is the person driving the disguise.

On Saturday night’s show, the goofy purple creature got funky with a Bruno Mars deal with.

The character’s voice was intensely disguised, but a good deal of persons believed it was Joe, 38.

They bombarded his fiancée Stacey Solomon, 31, on Instagram, inquiring her to established the document straight.

Speaking beside Joe very last night time, she stated: “So lots of of you are messaging me indicating is Joe the Blob… And I can’t cease laughing wondering of Joe as a blob.”

Grinning, Joe chirped in: “Nicely I are unable to ensure or deny these allegations.”

He then additional: “I’m not intended to speak about it.”

Stacey herself has been at the heart of speculation she is a character on the present.

Immediately after the very first episode, viewers had been certain she is behind the Sausage mask.

Stacey, who acquired engaged to Joe on Xmas Eve, begun her showbiz occupation on another ITV singing show, The X Variable.

Right after describing herself as “a tomboy” and “a little bit of a silly sausage”, The Sausage blew the panel – Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross – absent with a variation of Skin by Rag n’Bone Man.

And enthusiasts on Twitter claimed that they realized it was Stacey right away.

“Stacey Solomon is my guess for the sausage” stated one particular, although one more claimed: “Sausage is 100% Stacey Solomon”.

A different claimed that Stacey’s voice ‘gave her away’, indicating: “Sausage appears Particularly like Stacey Solomon when they discuss. I am sticking with her.”

Other guesses from admirers incorporated Billie Piper – pointing out that the Sausage’s van was labelled “Billie’s Bangers” – Stacey Dooley or Sheridan Smith.

And the panel agreed – with the celebs guessing Stacey Solomon, Billie Piper, Maya Jama or Edwina Currie.