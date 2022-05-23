Joe Santagato Net Worth: Journey of This Celebrity from Bottom to Top!

Joe Santagato is a well-known YouTube channel that covers Film & Animation and has over 2.45 million followers. Joe Santagato began his career in 2014.

You might be thinking, “How much money does Joe Santagato have?” You might be wondering, “How much does Joe Santagato make?” Joe Santagato’s total net worth is unknown to the general public, however various estimates have been produced.

Joe Santagato’s Net Worth Is Unknown.

YouTube is Joe Santagato’s primary source of income. He makes roughly $70,000 in ad income each year from his YouTube videos. Joe Santagato also makes roughly $40,000 in ad money from another YouTube channel called The Basement Yard.

Joe Santagato’s net worth is estimated to be $203.49 million.

Although Joe Santagato’s exact net worth is unknown, our website uses YouTube statistics to estimate $203.49 million.

However, that estimate just considers one revenue stream. Joe Santagato’s net worth might be more than $203.49 million. In fact, some estimates put Joe Santagato’s net worth at $284.88 thousand when considering various money possibilities for an influencer.

The following is Joe Santagato’s anticipated monthly income:

Annual Salary: $150K

Monthly Salary: $12,500

Weekly Earnings: $2.88K

Daily Earnings: $411

Earnings per hour: $17.12

Childhood

Elizabeth Santagato, her mother, worked as a school secretary in a public school. Joe’s father was a New York City firefighter who retired when Joe was six years old. For kindergarten, he went to St Francis of Assisi Catholic School.

Joe attended public elementary school and Louis Armstrong Middle School. He attended to St. Francis Preparatory School for high school after attending these schools.

He also played football for the school at that time. The finest nickname for him and his family is the Kardashians of Queens.

Joe Santagato’s Annual Salary Is Predicted to Be $50.87 Thousand Dollars.

You might be wondering how much Joe Santagato makes.

Joe Santagato’s YouTube channel receives about 847.86 thousand monthly views.

For every thousand video views, monetized YouTube channels make money by providing advertisements. YouTube channels make between $3 and $7 per thousand video views on average. We can estimate that Joe Santagato earns $3.39 thousand per month, or $50.87 thousand per year, based on these figures.

Some YouTube channels make more than $7 every 1,000 video views. Joe Santagato might make as much as $91.57 thousand per year if he works hard enough.

Joe Santagato is likely to have other sources of income. Sponsors are common among successful YouTubers, and they may boost their earnings by marketing their own items. They may also be given speaking opportunities.

Achievements and Awards

He used to work at Elite Daily before starting his YouTube career. He used to be a producer and editor for an American internet news outlet there.

He first refused to work as a YouTuber, but after seeing that his YouTube channel was growing in popularity day by day, he quit his position at Elite Daily.

After leaving his work, he concentrated only on his YouTube channel, and in a short period of time, he gained a significant following.

He used to be a part of a popular channel called “Settle Down Kids,” but he no longer is. He was a big sports fan as a kid and always wanted to be in front of the camera. He received his first camera when he was 13 years old.

It turned out to be a fantastic experience for him. He used to shoot skits, shorts, comedies, and parody songs using this camera.

He has a podcast called The Basement Yard that has hit #1 on iTunes. Joe also designed a board game known as Hasbro, which was a huge hit.

What Makes It so Popular?

There is little information available regarding his life. Because many renowned people do not reveal much information about their personal lives, his personal life is kept concealed from the audience.

As a result, the public is unaware of his personal life. He did his hardest to keep his personal and romantic secrets buried as a popular YouTuber.

He has loved his camera since he was a toddler, filming videos and producing skits. His photography was important in getting him to where he is now.

His station was originally called Santagato TV, but he eventually changed it to his own name. Extra Joe is also the name of his second YouTube channel. He uses this channel to upload videos in the style of diaries about his daily life.