Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke reportedly back for Justice League reshoots

It was announced earlier this year that Zack Snyder would be bringing his original vision for JUSTICE LEAGUE to life in the form of a four-part mini-series for HBO Max. The news was enthusiastically received by fans who had been campaigning for a Snyder Cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE ever since the film was released, but beyond the possibility of several actors returning to record additional dialogue, it was thought that there would be no reshoots for the extended cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE. That all changed when it was revealed that Snyder would be shooting additional scenes for the project that would include the return of Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amber Heard as Mera, and more.

Just days ago, it was reported that those JUSTICE LEAGUE reshoots were currently underway and that they would also include Jared Leto, who would be reprising his role of Joker, and it seems that another actor is set to join up as Collider has claimed that Joe Manganiello will be back as Deathstroke. Although Deathstroke was being set up for future appearances in the DCEU, the character only made a cameo appearance in JUSTICE LEAGUE’s post-credit scene. A representative for HBO Max wouldn’t confirm whether or not Manganiello would be back, but Collider backed up the news with a screenshot of the actor on Twitch earlier this week which found him sporting a new haircut not unlike the one pictured above. It was also originally reported that Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill would be returning to shoot additional footage as well, but THR’s report on Jared Leto’s return made no mention of the actors, and Cavill has previously denied that he would be returning. With JUSTICE LEAGUE expanding to four hours, complete with reshoots, Zack Snyder’s vision is turning into a massive, and costly, undertaking for Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s JUSTICE LEAGUE will debut on HBO Max in 2021.