Joe Manganiello Makes Another Huge Change To Your Own Hair It’s Now Blue!

Joe Manganiello appears even more distinct than that he did a couple of weeks ago.

In case you did not view, fans were shot since the 43-year old celebrity surfaced a swimsuit blonde mohawk whilst linking spouse Sofia Vergara to get a mini reunion with her Modern Family co-stars.

Today, Joe has shifted that blonde color into blue! )

“Time to go to work…” Joe captioned the shooter, together with him in a fitness center and sporting the vivid colour on his mind.

The brand new hair colour could play part at Joe reprising his position as Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson from the Justice League Snyder Cut.

Joe‘s introduction in the major screen movie saw him Lex Luthor’s luxury yacht.

Check out Joe‘s fresh look beneath!