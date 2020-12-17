Joe Jonas Acquired Sophie Turner A Sweater Lined In Shots Of Nick’s Ex Miley Cyrus!

It’s so awesome to see the Jonas Brothers have such a very good feeling of humor about their past. Otherwise this would be a single hell of an uncomfortable thing to have on appear loved ones gathering time this Christmas!

On Tuesday Sophie Turner shouted out her “hubbs of the year” Joe Jonas while displaying off her early current: a sweater protected in photos of Miley Cyrus!

It may possibly say “Hannah Montana,” but that sweater plainly celebrates all eras of Miley.

Which could have been a strange matter to use all over the in-legal guidelines!

As you no doubt remember, Joe’s small brother Nick Jonas in fact dated Miley for two decades in truth, according to the brothers’ recommendations in the Chasing Contentment documentary last 12 months, Miley was Nick’s first adore! Awww!

Miley later wrote about the devastating break up in her memoir Miles To Go:

“Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007. The hardest working day ever. My lifetime felt like it had floor to a halt, but the rest of the globe saved right on rolling. I was on tour. Persons were being counting on me, but my head — no, my coronary heart — was dizzy.”

Luckily that’s all historical heritage, and no one particular is odd about it.

Nick is a married person these times, and his wife Priyanka Chopra is “Jonas Sisters” with Sophie. And no a single is anxious about a sweater protected in pics of his popular ex.

