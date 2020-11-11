Joe Giudice’s Joyful Ex-Wife Teresa Found a New Boyfriend

Exclusive

Joe Giudice is Thankful That His ex-wife is Proceeding on with her life… and Informs us he Is Glad Teresa‘s got a Sexy boyfriend.

Alright,”sexy” is our term, not his.

The ex’Actual Dead of New Jersey’ celebrity tells TMZ… he is known for a while Teresa’s been relationship Luis Ruelas, plus he is pleased to see her with somebody new. Joe says that his ex-wife’s equally pleased to know he is moving on also.

Teresa disclosed her new fire’s identity Monday, along with resources near her inform us she fulfilled Luis a month or two back at the Jersey shore. We are told they are doing things slow… not residing together, but really happy as a few.

Recall, Joe and Teresa lately finalized their divorce later 20 decades old union. They had divided after his jail discharge along with deportation into Italy.

And, get that… things are moving nicely with Luis which Teresa’s introduced to her 4 brothers with Joe.