Joe Giudice Reunites With Daughters at Italy After a Year

After almost a year apart, Joe Giudice has collaborated with his brothers once more.

The prior Real Dead of New Jersey celebrity, who had been famously oblivious to his native Italy at 2019 after working almost 3 years in federal prison for fraud, and obtained some welcome people this week at his life. On Nov. 6, the dad of four using ex-wife Teresa Giudice submitted a since-deleted movie of himself in an airport in Italy anticipating their children’ arrival. In addition, he posted an image of himself loading a vehicle with bag while his firstborn daughter, Gia Giudice, 19that gave the camera a thumbs up.

Daughter Milania, 15, additionally upgraded lovers in her Instagram account using a movie of her own, Gia and Joe walking out in Rome. Since she captioned a photograph of her father near what seemed to become Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City,”Happy to return ” Meanwhile, Joe’s two other brothers, Gabriella, 16, also Audriana, 11, remained home in New Jersey.

“It’d be fine if all four arrived,” Joe formerly told E! News,”however, the small one gets dance along with Gabriella is quite on top of her game, she does not like anything”