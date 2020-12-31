Joe Exotic’s Lawful Workforce Going to D.C. Hoping for Jan. 6 Pardon

Special

Joe Unique has not been pardoned nonetheless, but it sounds like he has a strategy to get sprung before Trump suggests adios to D.C.

The “Tiger King” star’s lawful workforce will fly to Washington up coming Wednesday … we’re instructed for a “substantial amount” assembly in link with their pardon petition.

Eric Adore, who leads the lawful group, clearly appreciates how to stroke Trump’s ego. They chose January 6th for a reason … it is really the closing straw, when the Property votes to ratify Joe Biden as the up coming President, and when Trump’s organizing a rally.

You can find a buzz in DC Trump could pardon a bunch of persons Jan. 6th as a distraction, so the Home vote would not get the notice it would otherwise get.

Joe’s bought quite a few many years of sentence left, and, as we described, he’s by now wondering about dying. Joe has explained to his group he does not want to be place on a ventilator if he contracts COVID, which is functioning rampant in the prison.

BTW … this is the non-public jet the legal workforce will acquire from Ft. Really worth to DC following 7 days. When they go wheels up, it will be wrapped with Joe’s confront emblazoned on the jet.