Joe Exotic Says He’d Somewhat Die from COVID Than Go On Existence Aid

Joe Exotic is taking a Patrick Henry strategy to the risk of catching COVID-19 — if the earth offers him COVID, then give him demise way too … or a thing like that.

TMZ has acquired an e mail the ‘Tiger King’ sent to his Tiger Team — which is also aiding him in his pardon attempts — and it spells his intentions out obviously … JE does NOT want to be place on a ventilator in a worst-scenario state of affairs really should he agreement coronavirus.

He writes, “Stuffed out an advance directive to not be set on a ventilator or daily life support if I get COVID.” He goes on to say that people are dropping like flies at the jail he’s at in Fort Really worth … including that workers and inmates are obtaining sicker by the working day.

He’s not entirely mistaken about the numbers … FMC Fort Well worth has a mentioned 12 deaths linked to COVID, with 58 inmates and 27 staffers presently positive. That mentioned, FMC has a decently large restoration rate — 650 inmates and staffers mixed have beaten the ‘Rona.

As for why Joe would choose for loss of life relatively than getting stored alive … his rep, Eric Like, tells us it can be a high-quality of lifetime issue, just one that Joe embraced even just before the pandemic even strike.