Joe Burrow Net Worth: How Much He Made Through Football?

Joseph Lee Burrow plays quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. Burrow played college football at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, where he would go on to win both the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Time in The Past

Joe Burrow was born to Jim Burrow (a former football player and coach) and Robin (a former teacher) on December 10, 1996, in Ames, Iowa. Athletes run in his family; his grandfather and uncle both played sports in high school and he himself is a former basketball player. When Burrow went to the 2002 Rose Bowl, it was his first real experience with athletics.

He joined a local young football team not long after that. In 2003, Burrow relocated to Fargo, North Dakota, with his family after his father accepted a position as defensive coordinator for the North Dakota State Bison football team. When Burrow’s father got a job at Ohio University two years later, the family relocated to Athens, Ohio.

Burrow attended Athens High School in Ohio, where he was the quarterback for three consecutive postseason football appearances. In 2014, he was a senior, and he won both the Mr. Football Award and the Gatorade Player of the Year. Burrow was a standout on the basketball court as well at Athens High School.

How Rich Is Joe Burrow?

Academic Profession

Burrow decided to join the Ohio State Buckeyes’ football team in May of 2014. After sitting out his first season to preserve his eligibility, he spent his second and third years as a backup to J. T. Barrett. The 2018 academic year saw Burrow’s departure from Ohio State and his enrollment at Louisiana State University. With a 10-3 record and a sixth-place finish in the final AP Poll, his first season with LSU was a huge success. Burrow’s second and final year at LSU was even more productive than his first.

He broke numerous school records. As a result of his efforts, he received 1,846 more votes than Jalen Hurts, who finished in second place, and so won the 2019 Heisman Trophy by the biggest margin of victory in the award’s history. Finally, in the 2020 National Championship Game, Burrow led LSU to a 42-25 victory against Clemson, capping up an outstanding college career.

Cleveland Browns

Burrow, a top prospect, was selected first overall by the Bengals of Cincinnati in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. He lost his first game, a close one against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he completed 193 passes and added 46 rushing yards. While playing the Cleveland Browns in his next game, he threw the first passing touchdown of his career. A few weeks later, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow won for the first time in his professional career.

In Week 7, he made history by becoming the first NFL rookie to throw for 400 yards, scored three passing touchdowns, and score on the ground in the same game. The Burrow season came to an end after Week 11 when he tore his ACL and MCL and was placed on the injured reserve list.

For the 2021-22 season, Burrow was available once again. The Bengals are already 2-1 thanks in part to his speedy recovery from injury. From then on, the season was a resounding success. Burrow was honored as the AFC’s best offensive performer for Week 4.

In Week 16, he threw for 525 yards, an NFL record, and a new personal best. He received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award once again. Following that, the Bengals won the following week and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The franchise went on to win its first playoff game since 1990, breaking the longest active skid in major North American sports with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round. Burrow and the Bengals famously rallied a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the subsequent historic AFC Championship Game. By virtue of this triumph, the Bengals have secured their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1988.

Life Outside of Work

Burrow, who is a huge Kid Cudi fan, has admitted that he frequently listens to the rapper’s music right before each Bengals game.

Burrow, unlike many other professional sportsmen, has announced his intention to put away his whole contract with the Bengals and rely solely on endorsement money for his daily expenses.