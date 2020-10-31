Joe Budden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Joe Budden has shown that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

He also made the statement through his social websites.

“Hence I’ve Covid. I am pretty sure that this impacts our glider program,” he also tweeted.

The podcaster created headlines back following Charlamagne Tha God accused him of not even understanding how to pay his worth after Spotify along with also the Joe Budden Podcast failed to achieve a bargain.

Joe replied:”Charlamagne, allow me to assist you: I understand you have this healthy obsession with me. I understand that you believe we’re competing. You may also feel that we’re fighting the identical fight. You’d be sadly confused in a number of these.”

He continued,”Charlamagne, you are not gonna receive it’cause I have this. My most precious, my strongest, my accomplished advantage, I have it. Ownership. You see all of those Black folks running about preaching possession, possession, possession? There is a reason behind this. My friend, work for iHeart [Radio] and also have 10 years”