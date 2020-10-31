Joe Budden Shows He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 | Music

Considering that the coronavirus first affected the U.S. at March, many communities, such as Hollywood, have felt its consequences. Numerous hip-hop members have come back sharing their conflicts with all the COVID-19, such as Slim Thug, Scarface, Fred The Godson, Jazzy Jeff, and Styles P. And today, Joe Budden will be the most recent to become changed. He shot to Twitter on Thursday (Oct. 29), in which he disclosed that he tested positive to the virus.

“I have Covid. I am pretty sure that this impacts [sic] our bunny program,” he wrote prior to his one thousand followers.

It includes following Budden recently established The Joe Budden Network at September after parting ways by Spotify subsequent unsuccessful negotiations. Sadly, the positive identification implies he might need to slow down briefly to concentrate on his or her health. He makes a quick recovery.

View his conversation below.