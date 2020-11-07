Joe Biden Wins Presidency + Kamala Harris Becomes 1st Woman VP! )

Following a savage and lengthy election period and Joe Biden allegedly has the enviable title of president to its 2020 General Election, beating Donald Trump.

Following creating history as the very first candidate to secure over 70 million votes and 284 electoral votes, Joe Biden was decided since the president for the subsequent four decades, according to Associated Press.

Before Joe Biden was announced the winner,” Donald Trump asserted he won the election Twitter.

Joe Biden held that the prospects in a number of nations, but it had been Pennsylvania, that includes 20 electoral votes, and which got him on the brink.

Contemplating that the new triumph, Kamala Harris has become the first female Vice President of the U.S.

Joe Biden also served as Vice President for two terms starting at 2008 below the very first black PresidentBarack Obama.

Story developing.

