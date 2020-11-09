Joe Biden Victory Celebrated in Wild Gas Station Sing-Along

This is one of the most joyful celebrations we’ve seen in the wake of the Biden/Harris victory … and it went down at, of all places, a gas station.

this was the first time i heard this song in 2020 and it was absolutely the best possible occasion 🎁 pic.twitter.com/Fb5fd2cDCH — adri ♛ (@adriofwands) November 8, 2020 @adriofwands

A group of revelers danced their asses off as they sang to Kelly Clarkson‘s, “Since U Been Gone.” When they sang certain verses, like “I can breathe for the first time,” and “You had your chance and blew it,” you could feel the energy and glee.

But, they weren’t done. When night fell at the 76 Station in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, the crowd broke into Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” In other words, Christmas came early in the form of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

You can feel the excitement in the video … even if you voted for Trump, you gotta admit, it’s pretty awesome.