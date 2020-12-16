Joe Biden to nominate UC Berkeley professor and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm to direct Division of Strength

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) — A UC Berkeley professor will be nominated by president-elect Joe Biden to one particular of the nation’s highest positions and part of his cupboard.

Resources say Jennifer Granholm, former Michigan governor and UC Berkeley alum and professor, will be nominated to lead the Department of Electricity.

“She seriously wants to make sure that we produce employment, continue to keep work, and make positive that folks have fantastic employment,” suggests UC Berkeley Dean of the Goldman University of Public Coverage Henry Brady.

She was governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011 and previously worked with then vice-president Biden on bailouts for Michigan’s auto field. Brady has labored closely with Granholm during his a long time at UC Berkeley.

“I feel one of the motives she’s been so centered so considerably below at Berkeley on undertaking analysis on how you’d preserve work opportunities is mainly because she is worried about that she saw what happened when men and women misplaced careers,” says Brady referencing her time in Michigan exactly where there ended up difficult occasions.

He thinks she will do the job intently with president-elect Biden on a green agenda stating that Granholm designed the American Work opportunities Challenge studying 10 states.

He went on to say, “You save the manufacturing industries like the car or truck brands and you produce new strength technologies and the web end result is that everybody is better off.”

Biden’s cupboard nomination of Granholm is envisioned to be officially announced later this 7 days.

