Joe Biden to Nominate Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) to head the Division of Transportation (DOT), many media shops described Tuesday.

Reuters reporters Jarrett Renshaw and David Shepardson broke the information.

If verified, Buttigieg will be right included with Biden’s strategy to shell out trillions to rebuild U.S. infrastructure and to make investments in clean up electricity.

The previous South Bend Mayor was beforehand a McKinsey guide and also served in the Navy reserves.

An openly gay guy, Buttigieg’s choice will possible be sure to activists who want to see more diversity in Biden’s cabinet.

But Buttigieg faces a rough confirmation battle among the Senate Republicans.

Buttigieg repeatedly attacked Senate Greater part Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) throughout the Democrat key and even just after Biden won the nomination.

Previous Buttigieg staffer Hari Sevugan also assisted boost a blacklist of previous Trump administration officers who have been looking for perform, which enraged Senate Republicans.

The Trump Accountability Project internet site was in the end shut down just after Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) vocally criticized the work.

Yikes! @PeteButtigieg, who isn’t remotely competent to provide as Transportation Secretary, has some considerably less than form words for @SenateGOP & @senatemajldr. https://t.co/cZJbuo8cGf

— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 15, 2020

🚨🚨🚨

I hope @SenateGOP remembers that @PeteButtigieg’s team was guiding the approach to blackball all people that labored for Trump, supported him or donated to his marketing campaign. This man should not be permitted within 100 miles of a posture of ability in DC. https://t.co/fo7iWGA7NK

— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 15, 2020