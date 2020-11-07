Joe Biden Delivers Speech During Vote Tally:”’We Are Going To Win This Race’

Joe Biden dealt with the state of Republicans at a speech on Friday night (November 6).

The 77-year old Democratic nominee, together with VP select Kamala Harris standing near by, obtained blunt concerning the votes which were being spat.

“Never neglect: the tallies are not only numbers–they signify voters and votes. Women and men who exercise their basic right to get their voice heard,” he said, before adding he is hoping to get a success.

“My fellow Americans — we do not have a last announcement of success yet. However, the figures tell us a crystal clear and persuasive story. We are definitely going to win this race”

Joe also talked about his day plans, which was announced in his effort, also — tackle the pandemic.

“I need everybody, everybody to understand about day 1, we are gonna place our strategy to control that virus to actions,” he explained. “We can not save some of those lives lost…however we could save yourself a good deal of lives in the weeks beforehand.”

View Joe Biden‘s Friday address in full under, which begins at the three:00 markers:

