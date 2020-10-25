Entertainment

Joe Biden Campaign Advertisement with Brad Pitt Runs During World Series

October 25, 2020
1 Min Read
Joe Biden Obtained a Help from a Massive Film star Throughout the World Series Match… none Besides Brad Pitt.

Pitt uttered a costly, 60-second campaign advertising throughout the match, using the central motif Biden’s been compelling… that he will be a President for all Americans and not only people who encourage him.

You hear Pitt state…”America is a place for everybody,” Pitt states as pre-pandemic footage plays with Biden hugging, high-fiving and shaking hands with Republicans. “People who picked this nation, individuals who fought it, some Republicans, some Democrats, and many only someplace in between”

Pitt not ID’s himselfbut the voice is unmistakable.

Biden does not have sticker shock in the purchase price of the 4 million advertising… his effort hauled in $383 million in September alone.

