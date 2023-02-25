Jocelyn Wildenstein’s Cosmetic Face Before Plastic Surgery

Jocelyn Wildenstein (born August 5, 1940) is a Swiss socialite best known for her extensive cosmetic surgery, which resulted in her catlike appearance; her high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer and businessman Alec Wildenstein in 1999; and her extravagant lifestyle, which resulted in her bankruptcy filing. Wildenstein is well-known for her lavish lifestyle. She allegedly assessed her annual phone bill to be $60,000 and her meal and wine expenses to be $547,000. Wildenstein won $2.5 billion in her divorce settlement, plus $100,000 yearly for the next 13 years. The judge ruled she could not use any future alimony payments for cosmetic surgery. After her divorce, Wildenstein sold the matrimonial house in New York to real estate entrepreneur Janna Bullock for $13 million. She declared bankruptcy in 2018.

Wildenstein’s Before Surgery

You’ve seen Jocelyn Wildenstein’s face even if you don’t know her name. The media is no stranger to the New York socialite. In 2016, she was charged with assaulting her then-boyfriend with scissors in her Trump World Tower apartment in New York City. She declared bankruptcy two years later, in 2018, despite reputedly worth billions.

Yet, Wildenstein is also well-known for other reasons. For one thing — arguably the most evident to those unfamiliar with Wildenstein’s personal life — there’s her face, which has undergone so many plastic operations that it’s taken on a feline appearance, earning Wildenstein the moniker “Catwoman” in some quarters.

Wildenstein’s plastic surgery experience began with an eye lift during her first year of marriage to Alec Wildenstein, a French-born, American-raised art dealer, racehorse owner, businessman, and heir to a multibillion-dollar fortune. He told Vanity Fair in 1998 that she told him his eyes were bloated, so they went in for his-and-hers facelifts. “I don’t think I’ve ever known her when she wasn’t healing from anything,” a buddy added.

Wildenstein’s Early Life

On September 7, 1940, Jocelyn Périsset was born in Lausanne, Switzerland. Her father was employed at a sporting goods store. At 17, she began dating Swiss Cyril Piguet, producer of the 1964 film Un commerce tranquilly. Later, she moved to Paris with Italian-French filmmaker Sergio Gobbi. She learned to be a proficient hunter and pilot while there.

Périsset was introduced to Alec N. Wildenstein, a wealthy family of renowned art dealers, during a shooting weekend at the Wildenstein African property “Ol Jogi” by Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. Périsset and Wildenstein married in their 30s and had two children together.

Jocelyn’s Cosmetic Surgery

Wildenstein has had much facial cosmetic surgeries. Her catlike appearance has led to her being dubbed “Catwoman,” “The Lion Queen,” and “The Bride of Wildenstein” by the media. She denies having had any cosmetic surgery, claiming her Swiss ancestry.

Jocelyn’s Finance

Wildenstein is well-known for her lavish lifestyle. She allegedly assessed her annual phone bill to be $60,000 and her meal and wine expenses to be $547,000. Wildenstein won $2.5 billion in her divorce settlement, plus $100,000 yearly for the next 13 years. The judge ruled she could not use any future alimony payments for cosmetic surgery. After her divorce, Wildenstein sold the matrimonial house in New York to real estate entrepreneur Janna Bullock for $13 million. She declared bankruptcy in 2018.