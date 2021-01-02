Jo Stevens: Labour shadow cupboard minister hospitalised with Covid

Labour MP Jo Stevens is currently being treated for coronavirus in healthcare facility, her workforce has stated.

The shadow lifestyle secretary, who signifies Cardiff Central, was reported to have been ‘laying low’ thanks to signs or symptoms of the virus considering that the finish of December.

On Saturday, her staff tweeted: ‘Jo has asked us to allow you know that she is being treated in clinic for Covid. Many thanks for all your good needs we will give an update when we can.’

Politicians of all stripes have wished her a fast restoration.

Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer replied to the tweet, expressing: ‘Get well soon Jo, a pricey pal and colleague.’

1st Minister Mark Drakeford explained: ‘All of our ideas and greatest wishes are with Jo for a fast recovery.

‘Thank you to Jo’s constituency team for continuing to help Cardiff Central constituents at this hard time.’

Conservative minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is top the Government’s vaccine rollout, tweeted: ‘Wishing you a speedy restoration Jo.’

Tonight’s announcement was the initial tweet from Ms Stephens’ account considering that December 31 when it was to start with discovered she was battling Covid-19.

It read through: ‘Jo has been laid reduced with COVID for a even though so on behalf of us and Jo, Delighted New 12 months to every person across #CardiffCentral.

‘Here’s to a healthier and far better 2021. Tonight we’ll be contemplating of all these who have misplaced cherished kinds to this awful virus.’

Ms Stevens has been the MP for Cardiff Central given that 2015.

Before she was struck down with coronavirus, the Labour frontbencher was contacting for social media corporations to crack down on anti-vax misinformation.

Many politicians have fallen unwell with Covid-19, which includes Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was in intensive care in April, and Overall health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Past the British isles, outgoing US president Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have also tested favourable.

