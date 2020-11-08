Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Movie Twist

Netflix never lets us down, even using tons of vacation originals prepared to bring a few much-needed Christmas cheer! Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is defined to be among the very first brand new releases of 2020, debuting on Netflix around Nov. 13. An holiday musical about an toymaker, his granddaughter, along with a magic innovation, Netflix’s family movie is stuffed with talented actors that are capable of belting out a vacation song or two! In the newcomer who is enjoying the film’s cute young heroine into the Oscar and Tony-winning celebs on her, then continue reading if you want to satisfy with the throw of Netflix’s most current installment of Christmas allure.