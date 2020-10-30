Jingle Ball 2020 Lineup Contains Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes & Much More!

The 2020 Jingle Ball will probably be virtual this season!

iHeartRadio produced the huge announcement now (October 30) regarding the forthcoming, yearly holiday concert occasion and precisely what celebrities you can expect to find about the tour.

The lineup contains Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, also Shawn Mendes thus much, with much more to be announced shortly.

Since the series is digital this calendar year, fans will be able to see precisely how the musicians decorate their own houses throughout the holidays and also listen about their particular customs.

Billie, Doja, Harry, Shawn along with others will also be doing their greatest hits and a number of the fave holiday tunes.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will perform across the 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations nationally and about the iHeartRadio App, and can even flow on The CW Program and CWTV.com, on Thursday, December 10 in 9/8c.

The occasion will also broadcast as a tv special on Monday, December 14 in The CW, beginning at 8/7c.

