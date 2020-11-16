Jingle All the Way Of Sinbad, 64, Recovering After Stroke

Sinbad is on the fix after a health scare.

The 64-year-old comic, famous for his characters in Jingle All the Way and Another World, is recovering after suffering a stroke, and his family supported to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, Nov. 16. “It’s out of true love we discuss Sinbad, our dear husband and father, is recovering from a recent union,” the family’s statement . “Sinbad is still a mild supply of joy and love for several generations.”

The announcement by loved ones noticed while Sinbad (née David Adkins) is”starting his path to healing,” they’re”loyal and optimistic he is going to bring laughter to our hearts shortly.” His family asked for solitude as the celebrity recovers.

“Our family thank in advance for the love and service and also request continued prayers for his recovery,” the announcement continued. “We also request you to please respect our privacy during that period.”