Jin Younger Ko triumphs with five-shot gain in the CME Team Tour Championship

A strange year on the LPGA Tour was granted some buy on Sunday night as Jin Younger Ko confirmed herself as the planet No 1 when winning the richest initial prize in woman golfing at the exact same time as getting the US money record title with just 4 begins.

Ko, who elected to overlook three majors to stay in Korea during the pandemic, emphasised her dominance with a five-shot triumph in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

Remarkably, the 25-yr-aged only competent for the period finale by finishing 2nd at the preceding week’s US Women’s Open up, but from there, she capitalised by grasping the $1.1m profitable cheque.

Ko disclosed that her late surge in The us arrived with an emotional sacrifice. “I experienced excellent rest in Korea given that 10 months, and then I play just 4 occasions in US,” Ko said. “When I appear back to US I felt genuinely unfortunate due to the fact my mother and father and pals, they are in Korea. Just I lived right here by myself. But I practise challenging and enjoy difficult in the last thirty day period.”

The 25-calendar year-outdated started the closing working day at Tiburon Golfing Club a single guiding compatriot Sei Young Kim. But as the environment No 2 struggled to a 72, so Ko eased into victory method, compiling a 6-under 66. Kim and the Australian Hannah Inexperienced (67) have been pressured to settle for a tie for next.

England went into the very last spherical with fantastic hopes of Ga Hall and Charley Hull each in rivalry. But despite acquiring to with two of the guide on the again 9, Hall, the 2018 Women’s Open champion, fell again with a double-bogey 5 on the 16th for a 72 and a share for seventh.

“I was the final team and there was no far better place to be along with the entire world No 1 and 2,” Ko mentioned. “I was not genuinely nervous, dealt with the force rather effectively and, yeah, just the far more periods I can hold putting myself in a situation like that. So I’m satisfied. Jin was absolutely outstanding. I’ve never ever observed a participant enjoy like her, to be sincere.”

Hull, who won this title 4 decades in the past, shut with a 74 to complete in a tie for 13th.