Jimmy Kimmel’s Shedding Pounds: All You Need to Know

James Christian Kimmel (born November 13, 1967) is a television host, comedian, writer, and producer from the United States. He is the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show that debuted on ABC on January 26, 2003, at the Hollywood Masonic Temple in Hollywood, California, and will return to the Zappos Theater on the Las Vegas Strip on April 1, 2019. In 2012, 2016, and 2020, Kimmel hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards. He also hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018, and will do so again in 2023. Kimmel previously co-hosted Comedy Central’s The Man Show and Win Ben Stein’s Money before hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Crank Yankers, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, and The Andy Milonakis Show are among the other shows Kimmel has produced.

When he invited Dr Oz to his late-night show in 2008, Jimmy had an epiphany. Dr Oz expressed concern about Kimmel’s physical appearance. “You’re a young man,” he said, referring to Jimmy’s lack of fitness. This caused Jimmy to wake up, realising that he would have to take charge of his health because he did not want Dr Oz or anyone else to care about his health more than he did.

Jimmy Kimmel laid the groundwork for weight loss over the next eight weeks. He ate two protein shakes and a light dinner. Then he restricted himself to a 2,000-calorie diet that was substantial but well-portioned. Jimmy lost a whopping 25 pounds as a result of his efforts. Following that, he discovered a dieting style popularised by Beyoncé and other celebrities such as Benedict Cumberbatch. This diet, known as the 5:2 diet, was gaining popularity by the minute.

The diet essentially calls for two things. You are allowed to eat whatever you want, whenever you want, and in as much quantity as you want, five days a week. However, for the next two days, one must limit themselves to 500 calories.

Also Read: Shedding Pounds: Alex Murdaugh’s Weight Loss Journey

Jimmy Kimmel’s Early Life

Kimmel was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in the Mill Basin neighbourhood. He is the eldest of three children born to Joan (Iacono) and James John Kimmel, both of whom worked for American Express and were executives at IBM. He was raised Catholic and served as an altar server as a child.

Kimmel’s mother is of Italian ancestry from Ischia, Naples, and her family immigrated to America following the 1883 earthquake. German immigrants were two of his paternal great-great-grandparents. Several generations ago, his family’s surname was “Kümmel” (“caraway” in German). Kimmel is also of partial Albanian descent, according to DNA testing.

When he was nine years old, his family relocated to Las Vegas. He graduated from Ed W. Clark High School and spent a year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before transferring to Arizona State University. In 2013, he received an honorary degree from UNLV.

Also Read: Tammy Slaton Determined Weight Loss Journey: How She Shed 183 Pounds to Get Eligible for Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel’s Career

Kimmel began working in radio while still in high school, inspired by David Letterman’s start. He hosted a Sunday night interview show on UNLV’s college radio station, KUNV. He became a popular caller to the KZZP-FM afternoon show hosted by radio personalities Mike Elliott and Kent Voss in Phoenix, Arizona, while attending Arizona State University.

Kimmel and Voss landed their first paid job in 1989 as morning drive co-hosts of The Me and Him Show on KZOK-FM in Seattle, Washington. Over the next ten months, the hosts pulled several stunts on air, including one that resulted in an $8,000 advertising loss. Kimmel and Voss were fired by KZOK in 1990 and again a year later by WRBQ-FM in Tampa.

Kimmel went on to host his show at KCMJ in Palm Springs, California, where he hired Carson Daly, a childhood friend of his, as his intern. Kimmel joined KROQ-FM in Los Angeles after a morning stint at KRQQ in Tucson, Arizona. He was “Jimmy The Sports Guy” for the Kevin and Bean morning show for five years. He met and befriended comedian Adam Carolla during this time.